 

Repligen Corporation to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference being held January 11-14.  Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a formal presentation on Wednesday, January 13, at 9:10 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the conference event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Our primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located in the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Repligen Contact:
Sondra S. Newman
Global Head of Investor Relations
(781) 419-1881
investors@repligen.com




