 

Markel hires Trevor Gandy to lead talent, diversity, and inclusion initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 22:15  |  51   |   |   

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Trevor Gandy has joined the company as Managing Director, Talent, Diversity and Inclusion, effective January 1, 2021.

Markel Logo

In this new role, Gandy will further shape the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy for its global workforce. He will work closely with the company's human resources leadership team and its global Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee on the continued development of employee awareness programs, training and education opportunities, recruitment outreach programs, and strategic partnerships. Gandy reports to Sue Davies, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Gandy has 25 years of management experience in the areas of diversity and inclusion (D&I), human resources, talent acquisition, and leadership development. He has been a consultant for Markel's D&I initiatives since 2020. Before joining Markel, he was the founder and President of TréGan Consulting where he helped companies promote and leverage the business value of D&I. He also previously served as Principal, Diversity and Inclusion at Amazon and Chief Diversity Officer at Chubb Insurance.

"Fostering a more diverse and inclusive organization is a business imperative. We are excited to have Trevor join Markel who is a valued advisor known for helping teams develop and promote a workplace culture of inclusion," said Davies. "Building on the foundation that our teams have created, I look forward to Trevor's leadership, influence, and contributions in helping further advance our progress."

About Markel Corporation
 Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73238/markel_event_insurance_markel_logo.jpg

Markel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Markel hires Trevor Gandy to lead talent, diversity, and inclusion initiatives RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Trevor Gandy has joined the company as Managing Director, Talent, Diversity and Inclusion, effective January 1, 2021. In this new role, Gandy will further …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
Phycocyanin Market to Gain Steady Revenue Stream from Expanding Nutraceuticals Industry, Meeting Clean-labelling Regulatory Norms a Challenge for Manufacturers: TMR
Kanazawa University research: High-speed atomic force microscopy visualizes cell protein factories
Increasing Research on Finding Efficient Disposable Solutions to Help Plastic Recycling Market ...
Discovery and Vodafone Announce Landmark Partnership Including new discovery+ Streaming Service
IGBT Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 19,300 Million by 2026 at CAGR 15.5% - Valuates Reports
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Acquire Wolseley UK, Leading Distributor of Plumbing, Heating and ...
DOOGEE S59 Pro World Premiere Set for January 5
Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Web-based Curriculums Gain Traction as Social Distancing Alters Education Efforts
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
The World's First New Year's Eve Party in the Metaverse
FDA Accepts Alkermes' Resubmission of New Drug Application for ALKS 3831
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Lemonade vs. Markel – welche Aktie ist der bessere Kauf?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.20
8
Markel (Geht es so gut nun weiter)