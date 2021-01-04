Compass Diversified Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Distributions on Common and Series A, B and C Preferred Shares

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2020, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2021. The payment will occur on February 1, 2021, the next Business Day following the payment date.

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”). The distribution for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is payable on January 22, 2021 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of January 15, 2021.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2020, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2021. The payment will occur on February 1, 2021, the next Business Day following the payment date.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company’s 7.875% Series C Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series C Preferred Shares covers the period from, and including, October 30, 2020, up to, but excluding, January 30, 2021. The distribution for such period is payable on January 30, 2021 to all holders of record of Series C Preferred Shares as of January 15, 2021. The payment will occur on February 1, 2021, the next Business Day following the payment date.

“Our Board is pleased to declare a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on our Common Shares, as well as distributions on our Series A, B and C Preferred Shares,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “As we enter 2021, our capital allocation strategy, unique permanent capital structure, active management style and diverse group of subsidiaries will continue to differentiate CODI and position the Company for success during a time of volatility. We remain focused on executing on our growth strategy and working proactively with our management teams to drive long-term value at our subsidiaries and for our shareholders.”