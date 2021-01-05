Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at December 31, 2020

HOUSTON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of December 31, 2020.



As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s net assets were $887 million, and its net asset value per share was $7.02. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 465% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 313%.