 

eQ updates its estimate concerning the performance fees of the year 2020

05.01.2021, 10:00  |  16   |   |   

eQ Plc Investor news
5 January 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

eQ Plc updates its estimate concerning the performance fees of the Asset Management segment. In Q3 2020 interim report eQ estimated that the performance fees of the Asset Management segment in 2020 will be at the same level as in 2019. The performance fees of the Asset Management segment in 2020 are about EUR 6.7 million in total (EUR 4.4 million 2019) due to strong market environment during the last quarter and especially due to strong performance of eQ Nordic Small Cap and eQ Care funds.

The outlook for the financial year 2020 is still unaltered, and similar as in Financial Statements Release issued on 6 February 2020 and as in Interim Report issued on 27 October 2020, and we expect the net revenue and operating profit of the Asset Management segment to grow from the year 2019.

eQ Plc will publish its 2020 Financial Statements Release on 5 February 2021.

Outlook issued in Q3 interim report on 27 October 2020:
The outlook for the financial year is still unaltered, and we expect the net revenue and operating profit of the Asset Management segment to grow from the previous year. After the period under review, the eQ Care Fund signed an agreement on divesting 55 properties for about EUR 222 million. The deal is expected to materialise this year. As a result of the deal, the Care Fund will accrue a performance fee this year. Therefore, we estimate that the performance fees of the Asset Management segment in 2020 will be at the same level as last year. There are still uncertainties related to this, however. The Amanda IV private equity fund will not accrue a performance fee in 2020.

eQ Plc
Janne Larma, CEO

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 8.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.


