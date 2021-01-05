Mogo to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company empowering the next generation of consumers with innovative financial products including buying and selling of Bitcoin through its mobile app, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, which is being held January 11-15, 2021. Mogo is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on January 15 at 11:30am ET and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings that day.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Mogo Investor Relations website.