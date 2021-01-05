Mogo to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company empowering the next generation of consumers with innovative financial products including buying and selling of Bitcoin through its mobile app, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, which is being held January 11-15, 2021. Mogo is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on January 15 at 11:30am ET and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings that day.
A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Mogo Investor Relations website.
About Mogo
Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial health and be more mindful of the impact they have on society and the planet. Users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes, begin to learn the 4 habits of financial health and get convenient access to products that can help them achieve their financial goals and have a positive impact on the planet including a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection and personal loans. Members can also easily buy and sell bitcoin 24/7 through the Mogo app, as well as participate in Mogo’s new bitcoin rewards program. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products, all through one account. With more than one million members and a marketing partnership with Canada's largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision to gamify financial health and become the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005531/en/
