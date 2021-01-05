Clean Harbors to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles and SVP Investor Relations Jim Buckley will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences in January:

Needham & Co. 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference

Monday, January 11, 2021

9:15 a.m. ET

CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

8:45 a.m. ET

To access the live or archived webcast of these events, visit the “Investor Relations” portion of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.