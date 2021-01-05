 

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
5 January 2021 at 3.30 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Carola Nilsson

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nilsson, Carola
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20210105095650_47

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-01-04
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,251 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,251 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


