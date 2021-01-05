 

Boston Private Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – BPFH

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) to SVB Financial Group is fair to Boston Private shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages Boston Private shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Boston Private and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Boston Private shareholders; (2) determine whether SVB is underpaying for Boston Private; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Boston Private shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Boston Private shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

