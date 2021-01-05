Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) to SVB Financial Group is fair to Boston Private shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own.

The investigation concerns whether Boston Private and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Boston Private shareholders; (2) determine whether SVB is underpaying for Boston Private; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Boston Private shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Boston Private shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

