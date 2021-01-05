 

Illinois American Water’s Alton Water Production Team Celebrates 13 Years of Working Safely

Illinois American Water’s Alton water production team reached a significant safety milestone last month. The local water production team celebrated 13 years without experiencing any lost-time accidents on Dec. 5, 2020.

To ensure safe work practices, Illinois American Water employees attend training on a regular basis and are equipped with critical Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE). During the coronavirus pandemic, employees have been provided face masks, hand sanitizer, thermometers, and more. Safety training has also continued, uninterrupted, with online training and virtual classrooms.

Fred Campbell, senior production manager for the Southern and Central Divisions said, “There’s nothing more important that the safety of our team members. We’ve remained vigilant with our safe work practices during the pandemic, and every day. We owe it to our colleagues and their families, as well as our customers.”

Illinois American Water employees work around the clock to provide critical water service to homes and businesses. To provide these critical services for public health, fire protection and household uses, production employees may need to work in confined spaces, handle chemicals, and operate equipment.

To complete this complex work safely Illinois American Water’s workforce is trained in chemical handling, confined spaces, and more. The team also participates in job site and facility audits to support a safe working environment. A near miss program also helps the team identify possible hazards and prevent injury. In addition, Company contractors are held to the same safety expectations as employees.

Campbell said, “Every day, we make a personal decision to not only protect ourselves and follow important safety protocols, but to look out for each other. At Illinois American Water safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Illinois American Water ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction
with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power
2020 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study
For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

