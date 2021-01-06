 

Goodfood to Report First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting

06.01.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, will release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President and COO, and Philippe Adam, CFO, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day. In addition, Goodfood’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will also be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The meeting will be held virtually through the platform Lumi.

Details of the Q1 Earnings Conference Call:

When: January 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET
Dial in number: 1-877-223-4471 or 1-647-788-4922

Conference call replay available until January 20, 2021:
1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:
https://www.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

The conference ID is 2083587.

Details of the Annual General Meeting:

When: January 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual through the platform Lumi:

  • Log in online at http://web.lumiagm.com/259734412
  • Click “Login” and then enter your control number and password “food2021” (note the password is case sensitive); or
  • Click “Guest” and then complete the online form (note that guests will be able to participate in the Meeting in listen-only mode and cannot vote).
  • Attendees can start logging into the meeting about 30 minutes in advance.

You can access the slide presentation on Goodfood’s website:
https://www.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for members from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling members to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood members have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction and is scheduled to commence operations in 2021. As at November 30, 2020, Goodfood had 306,000 active subscribers. www.makegoodfood.ca

