 

Blink Charging Named to Forbes’ List of America’s Best Small Companies

Blink’s share price experienced the second highest growth among the 100 High Performance Companies

Miami Beach, FL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that Forbes included the Company on its List of America's Best Small Companies. The list can be accessed online at: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-small-cap-companies/#77d93e9647db.

"We are honored to have been included on Forbes’ List of America's Best Small-Cap Companies. All of us at Blink are intently focused on leveraging the opportunities we see to bring accessible and convenient high-speed chargers to the marketplace as EV use continues to grow. It is exciting to be recognized by Forbes, and our inclusion on this list is a testament to the hard work of our employees across our entire organization," commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. 

While compiling its America's Best Small-Cap Companies List, Forbes used FactSet data and screened for companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion, positive sales growth over the past 12 months, and a share price of at least $5. Excluded from the list were financial institutions, REITs, utilities, limited partnerships, and companies that have been public for less than one year. The rankings were based on earnings and sales growth for the last 12 months and over five years, one-year and 5-year return on equity and 52-week total return. Forbes more heavily weighted the latest-12 month and 1-year data in the rankings. The data was last updated on November 25, 2020.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed more than 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact 
PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact
IR@BlinkCharging.com 
855-313-8187


