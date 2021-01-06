 

Summit State Bank Promotes Michael Castlio to Executive Vice President

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Reed, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) has announced the promotion of Michael Castlio as its newest Executive Vice President.

“We are fortunate to have Michael leading Credit Administration. With more than 27 years of banking experience, Michael’s expertise plays an important role at a time when we are experiencing significant loan growth. In 2019, he assumed primary responsibility for Credit Administration culminating in him being named Chief Credit Officer. We are well positioned to assist in the revitalization and stabilization of the small businesses and nonprofits in our community now and well into the future,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO of Summit State Bank.

Prior to joining Summit State Bank in 2018 as the Bank’s Underwriting Manager, he worked for another Santa Rosa based bank as Credit Manager. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from San Jose State University (SJSU), with a concentration in Finance. At SJSU, Michael served as Vice President and then President of the Financial Management Association and was given the award for Outstanding Student in Finance by Robert Morris & Associates, now the Risk Management Association (RMA).

Before moving to Santa Rosa, Michael was involved in his son’s soccer program serving as Team Manager and on tournament committees for the Folsom Soccer Club.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $834 million and total equity of $73 million at September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 74% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Brian Reed
President and CEO
Summit State Bank
PO Box 6188
Santa Rosa, CA 95406
(707) 568-4908
breed@summitstatebank.com


