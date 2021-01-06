Dave & Buster’s to Participate in 23rd Annual ICR Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Brian Jenkins and Chief Financial Officer Scott Bowman plan to present at the 2021 ICR Virtual Conference on Monday January 11, 2021 at 4:30pm ET.



Access to the live webcast of the company’s presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Dave & Buster’s investor relations website at www.daveandbusters.com along with a copy of the accompanying slides.