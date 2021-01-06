 

AGF Reports December 2020 Assets Under Management

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $39.5 billion as at December 31, 2020.  

AUM

($ billions) 		December 31,
2020 		November 30,
2020 		% Change
Month-Over-
Month 		December 31,
2019 		% Change
Year-Over-
Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds) $20.8 $20.3   $19.4  
Institutional and Sub-advisory +
High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds 		$15.9 $15.7   $16.7  
Subtotal
(before Private Alternative AUM) 		$36.7 $36.0   $36.1  
Private Alternative AUM $2.8 $2.8   $2.7  
Total AUM $39.5 $38.8 1.8% $38.8 1.8%
           
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM $20.6 $20.0   $19.4  


Mutual Fund AUM by Category
(including retail pooled funds)

($ billions) 		December 31,
2020 		November 30,
2020 		December 31,
2019
Domestic Equity Funds $3.7 $3.6 $3.4
U.S. and International Equity Funds 10.0 9.6 8.8
Domestic Balanced Funds 0.4 0.4 0.5
U.S. and International Balanced Funds 1.5 1.5 1.4
Domestic Fixed Income Funds 1.6 1.6 1.5
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds 3.4 3.4 3.7
Domestic Money Market 0.2 0.2 0.1
Total Mutual Fund AUM $20.8 $20.3 $19.4

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com




