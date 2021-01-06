Blink Charging Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
MIAMI BEACH, FL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (the “Company” or “Blink”) (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle
(EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 5,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten registered public offering. All shares of common
stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be offered by the Company, except that certain selling stockholders, together with the Company, expect to grant the underwriter for the offering a
30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance
as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Blink intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to supplement its operating cash flows to fund EV charging station deployment and finance the costs of acquiring competitive and complementary businesses, products and technologies as a part of its growth strategy, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Barclays is acting as the lead book-running manager for the proposed offering.
The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 6, 2021, which became automatically effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed offering have been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Barclays, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847, or by emailing Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the proposed offering. Nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
