 

With Addition of Render Networks To Calix Partner Community, Calix Customers Can Slash Broadband Network Construction Times by as Much as 50 Percent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 14:25  |  30   |   |   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a partnership with Render Networks (Render) to offer Calix customers premium access to its unique Digital Network Construction platform. Render works with regional communications service providers (CSPs) across the U.S. and in multiple countries to cost-effectively build fiber and wireless networks and deliver broadband connectivity to more than 800,000 locations. As the newest member of the Calix Partner Community, Render brings a digital construction management platform that uses GPS, mobile technology, and automation to significantly improve network quality and cut delivery timelines by as much as 50 percent for some customers. With access to the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE solution, the Render partnership promises to deliver even greater efficiency to Calix customers throughout the network buildout process.

Render’s leadership features decades of experience in every aspect of technology and telecom deployments, including strategic oversight and mobilization of large-scale telecommunications infrastructure projects globally. By working alongside Calix, Render expands awareness of its digital approach and savings related to streamlined network delivery, integrated construction, quality assurance, and change processes for markets across North America and globally.

“Considering the influx of private funding through programs like RDOF, CAF II, and even strategic partnerships, underserved markets can now level the playing field and are aggressively building networks,” said Sam Pratt, chief executive officer for Render Networks. “Now is the perfect moment to bring together Render’s deep innovation expertise with Calix’s market-leading solutions.”

Render and Calix are committed to revolutionizing network construction. Service providers now have everything they need to get their communities connected rapidly. Initiatives to build future-proof networks bring new learning, health, and employment opportunities to underserved communities.

Render’s innovative approach was founded eight years ago and is proven across multiple markets, including the U.S. and Australia, where Render has been adopted by large contractors and engineering providers to deliver Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN.CO), which currently connects eight million homes and businesses.

Calix established the Calix Partner Community to bring together organizations that share a vision to help CSPs deliver their broadband services faster, stay competitive, and grow their businesses. The partner program enables the Calix team to work closely with a growing ecosystem of value-added resellers, system integrators, and consultants.

Seite 1 von 2


Calix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

With Addition of Render Networks To Calix Partner Community, Calix Customers Can Slash Broadband Network Construction Times by as Much as 50 Percent Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a partnership with Render Networks (Render) to offer Calix customers premium access to its unique Digital Network Construction platform. Render works with regional communications service providers (CSPs) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Calix to Post Fourth Quarter 2020 Stockholder Letter with Results on January 27th
23.12.20
Calix Wins 2020 Awards for “Best CEOs” and “Best Companies for Diversity” From Comparably, Also Achieves a Top Culture Ranking
17.12.20
By Embracing the Full Calix Revenue EDGE Solution, Silver Star Communications Gears Up to Successfully Compete With Consumer Giants
15.12.20
Poka Lambro Telecommunications Slashes Truck Rolls by 26 Percent in a Single Quarter With Calix Support Cloud and Customer Success Services

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
3
Calix: Trendwende oder Strohfeuer?