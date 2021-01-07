 

Axway Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 17:45  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2020, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

- 23,994 shares
- 502,383.66 euros in cash

Over the same period, from the 30th of June 2020 to the 31st of December 2020, the volumes traded represented:

- 32,654 shares for 676,549.40 euros purchased (465 executions)
- 49,408 shares for 1,063,462.32 euros sold (595 executions)

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2020:

- 40,748 shares
- 115,470.74 euros in cash

Over the same period, from the 31st of December 2019 to the 30th of June 2020, the volumes traded represented:

- 6,233 shares for 92,971.85 euros purchased (186 executions)
- 12,150 shares for 196,193.42 euros sold (190 executions)

At the time of the original agreement on June 14, 2011, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

- 0 shares
- 1,000,000.00 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. AMPLIFY speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en

Axway Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axway Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux Regulatory News: As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2020, the following means were listed in the liquidity account: - 23,994 shares - 502,383.66 euros in cash Over the same period, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Public Offering of 32,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Walgreens Boots Alliance Accelerates VillageMD Investment and Large-Scale Rollout of Primary Care ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Axway Software: 2021 Financial Calendar
10.12.20
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares of Axway Software Share Capital as of November 30, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
74
Axway der Digitalisierungsspezialist