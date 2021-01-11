Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors

Ms. Wieshofer has more than thirty years of diverse experience, including Board membership at public and private companies, particularly in the U.S., international mergers and acquisitions

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marni Wieshofer, to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Wieshofer is Organigram’s first U.S. domiciled director and will assume her board position effective January 12, 2021.

(“M&A”) and finance. She was previously recognized by Variety magazine in the 2018 Dealmakers Impact Report. Her significant transactional experience demonstrates a proven ability to successfully negotiate, execute, integrate and monitor financings, M&A, IPOs and corporate restructurings.

Ms. Wieshofer’s previous roles have included Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation, a multi-billion dollar global entertainment company, where she oversaw the company’s M&A and other strategic financial initiatives including the acquisitions and integration of Trimark Pictures, Artisan Entertainment and Redbus Films Distribution U.K. Her background also includes being a Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey’s TMT Corporate Finance Group, based out of Los Angeles, providing M&A, capital markets, financial restructuring and financial advisory services. Before joining Houlihan Lokey, Ms. Wieshofer was a Managing Director at MESA, a boutique advisory investment bank, where she headed investment banking, strategy, and valuation engagements for companies throughout the media space. Prior to MESA, Ms. Wieshofer was the Senior Vice President of M&A and Chief Financial Officer at Media Rights Capital. There she was responsible for identifying and developing strategic entertainment ventures and acquisitions as well as corporate finance.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Marni to Organigram’s Board of Directors,” says Peter Amirault, Chairman, Organigram Holdings Inc. “Over the course of her impressive career, she has acquired tremendous M&A and financial expertise and demonstrated outstanding ability as a strategic leader. As we chart an ambitious course for the future of the Company nationally and internationally, we look forward to her contribution and insight.”