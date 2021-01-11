 

Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 12:00  |  56   |   |   

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marni Wieshofer, to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Wieshofer is Organigram’s first U.S. domiciled director and will assume her board position effective January 12, 2021.

Ms. Wieshofer has more than thirty years of diverse experience, including Board membership at public and private companies, particularly in the U.S., international mergers and acquisitions

(“M&A”) and finance. She was previously recognized by Variety magazine in the 2018 Dealmakers Impact Report. Her significant transactional experience demonstrates a proven ability to successfully negotiate, execute, integrate and monitor financings, M&A, IPOs and corporate restructurings.

Ms. Wieshofer’s previous roles have included Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation, a multi-billion dollar global entertainment company, where she oversaw the company’s M&A and other strategic financial initiatives including the acquisitions and integration of Trimark Pictures, Artisan Entertainment and Redbus Films Distribution U.K. Her background also includes being a Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey’s TMT Corporate Finance Group, based out of Los Angeles, providing M&A, capital markets, financial restructuring and financial advisory services. Before joining Houlihan Lokey, Ms. Wieshofer was a Managing Director at MESA, a boutique advisory investment bank, where she headed investment banking, strategy, and valuation engagements for companies throughout the media space. Prior to MESA, Ms. Wieshofer was the Senior Vice President of M&A and Chief Financial Officer at Media Rights Capital. There she was responsible for identifying and developing strategic entertainment ventures and acquisitions as well as corporate finance.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Marni to Organigram’s Board of Directors,” says Peter Amirault, Chairman, Organigram Holdings Inc. “Over the course of her impressive career, she has acquired tremendous M&A and financial expertise and demonstrated outstanding ability as a strategic leader. As we chart an ambitious course for the future of the Company nationally and internationally, we look forward to her contribution and insight.”

Seite 1 von 3
OrganiGram Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marni Wieshofer, to the Company’s Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Humanigen and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Support the Launch and Commercialization of ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Important February 2 Deadline in ...
With Pent Up Demand Expected in 2021, Hilton Introduces Hilton EventReady Hybrid Solutions for ...
Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Release Sneak Peek of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
Titel
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
8 Aktien, die 2021 das Investment verdoppeln könnten
04.01.21
Organigram to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on January 12, 2021
01.01.21
Cannabis Aktien: Enttäuschend – ABER mit Potenzial! Canopy, Aphria, Cronos und Aurora Cannabis
28.12.20
OrganiGram Holdings: Aktie muss nun nachsetzen
22.12.20
Organigram Expands Edison Portfolio With Three New Indica Genetics – Black Cherry Punch, Ice Cream Cake (I.C.C.), and Slurricane
16.12.20
Organigram Launches New 1g Trailblazer Torch Vape Cartridges

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.04.20
91
OrganiGram