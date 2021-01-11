 

Parex Operational Update & Industry Leading Share Buy-Back Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 12:00  |  52   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT), is a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta that focuses on sustainable, profitable, conventional oil and gas production. All currency amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Operational Update

  • Production: Q4 2020 average production is estimated at 46,550 boe/d compared to Parex’ guidance of 45,500-47,500 boe/d. We expect Q1 2021 production to average 46,500-47,500 boe/d;
  • VIM-1 Block (50% WI, Operator): Parex received regulatory approval to extend the current block boundaries by 32,000 acres to the east onto adjacent open lands based on the estimated extent of the 2020 La Belleza discovery, in exchange for a commitment to drill one exploration well. In Q2 2021 Parex anticipates commencing a two well exploration drilling program to further assess the VIM-1 block;
  • Awarded Two Prospective Colombian Blocks: Total work commitment approximately $4.5 million for 95 km2 of 3D seismic.
    • LLA-134: located south-east of the prolific LLA-34 block and adjacent to the CPO-11 and CPO-5 blocks, targeting stratigraphic plays;
    • VIM-43: located north-east of the VIM-1 La Belleza discovery, targeting a structural/stratigraphic play;
  • Fortuna Block (100% WI, Operator): Parex drilled the horizontal exploration well Cayena-1 to a depth of 8,560 feet and logged potential oil-bearing zones in multiple formations. The Company then successfully drilled 3,042 feet horizontally in the shallower Galembo Formation, encountering oil shows in the horizontal section. As part of the completion process, Parex is importing specific coil tubing equipment that is required to recover completion fluid from the wellbore prior to finishing testing. We expect to conclude the testing in Q1 2021;
  • Boranda Block (50% WI, Operator): The Boranda Sur-1 appraisal well, located 2.6 kilometers to the southwest of the Boranda-3 discovery is currently being drilled. The appraisal well objectives are to confirm areal extent, thickness, and fluid content of the reservoirs encountered in the nearby producing Boranda field;
  • Crude Quality Discount: Parex continues to realize strong crude oil pricing. The Brent/Vasconia differential is currently approximately $2/bbl. This compares to the Q3 2020 Brent/Vasconia differential of $2.99/bbl;
  • Industry Leading Balance Sheet: Parex estimates a cash position of $325 million as of December 31, 2020. The Company remains debt-free with an undrawn credit facility of $200 million.
    Seite 1 von 5
    Parex Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parex Operational Update & Industry Leading Share Buy-Back Program CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT), is a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta that focuses on sustainable, profitable, conventional oil and gas production. All currency …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Emergent BioSolutions Announces 2021 Financial Guidance, Provides Preliminary 2020 Results
Chi-Med and Inmagene Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Portfolio of Drug ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Parex Resources Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan