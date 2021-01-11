 

Lunchables Is Covering the Cost of Groceries Plus Instacart Grocery Delivery for a Year as Part of New Rewards Program

From working full time to juggling virtual learning, grocery shopping, meal prep and a never-ending to-do list, this past year has required more from moms than ever before. Lunchables is here to help take one thing off moms’ plates and start 2021 off right! Beginning January 2021, the brand is offering a chance to win $10,000 for groceries and a year-long Instacart Express membership with its new Leave It To Lunchables Rewards Program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005100/en/

Leave It To Lunchables Rewards Program (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Leave It To Lunchables Rewards Program helps moms tackle their to-do lists while giving their kids a lunch they love. As mom stocks up on her family’s favorite Lunchables varieties, she’s on her way to redeeming rewards to treat herself with perks like free coffee runs, school supplies and movie rentals. It’s a win-win for moms and kids!

Joining the Leave It To Lunchables Rewards Program is easy! To start earning rewards and enter for a chance to win the grand prize, head to www.LunchablesRewards.com between now and March 31 to register your eligible purchases of Lunchables products. The brand will select one winner in April. See here for official rules.

“Moms are juggling more now than ever before with virtual learning, working from home and a never-ending to-do list,” says Molle Klein, associate brand manager for Lunchables. “With the new Leave It To Lunchables Rewards Program, we’re taking one thing off her plate. It’s a simple way to give kids a lunch they love and reward mom with her own prizes for all her hard work.”

Lunchables is also teaming up with Melissa Joan Hart to help support parents and get them through these demanding times. As a mom who knows a thing or two about juggling work and home life with three kids, Hart understands why moms deserve a reward for all the extra things they have on their plates right now.

“My kids and I have always loved Lunchables. They get a super tasty lunch, and I save time making a whole meal,” says Melissa Joan Hart. “When I learned about the new rewards program from Lunchables that helps parents through such a crazy year, I was so excited to team up with them! I’m already adding multiple Lunchables to my shopping cart, and now, I can get rewarded for it!”

To learn more about the Leave It To Lunchables Rewards Program, visit LunchablesRewards.com or follow along on social media via Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

