Veolia successfully issues a 6-year bond with a negative yield

The transaction was very positively welcomed by the investors, which led to a sizeable orderbook (up to EUR 2 billion). Thanks to this strong demand, Veolia managed to materially improve the pricing of the issuance, and reach this negative yield.

Veolia (Paris:VIE) has issued a 700 million 6-year EUR bond (maturity January 2027) with a negative yield of -0.021 %, which is a first for a BBB issuer on this maturity.

The high level of oversubscription, the quality of the investor base and the outstanding conditions that were achieved are signals of the significant appreciation of Veolia’s credit quality, and of the credibility of Veolia’s project of combining forces with Suez in order to create the World Champion of Ecological Transformation.

The proceeds of this issuance will be used for General Corporate Purposes.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 178 780 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 41 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 50 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.19 billion in 2019 (USD 30 billion). www.veolia.com

