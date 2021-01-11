Toga Limited’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd Was Awarded “Malaysia’s Fast Moving Companies” By SME100 Awards

In December 2020, the award was presented by SME magazine – Southeast Asia’s best-selling business magazine, that hosts the annual regional awards, aimed at identifying and recognizing Malaysia’s fast-moving SMEs with a focus on growth (turnover, profit and market share) and resilience (best practices, sustainability and vision).

“We are honored that SME100 Awards recognized us as one of Malaysia’s fast-moving companies. It is a monumental achievement for TOGL Technology as it is essentially our maiden attempt at the SME100 Awards. We are happy to receive substantial recognition for our exceptional efforts and achievements throughout the year, and it serves as a boost towards further growth and success,” said TOGL Technology Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Freddy Chia, who accepted the award on behalf of TOGL Technology.

Independently researched, ranked and published by the SME magazine, the SME100 ranks the top and fast-moving companies in Malaysia based on both quantitative and qualitative criteria. After extensive compilation and analysis, the finalists are determined by the highest weightage average score with heavy weightage given to growth and resilience.

As the year 2020 came to an end, this was the fourth award received. The other awards included ‘The International Innovative Award 2020’, ‘The Golden Bull Award 2020 for Outstanding SME’s’ and ‘The Brand Laureate SME’s BestBrands e-Branding Award for 2020’.

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson

TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

(949) 333-1603

info@togalimited.com

