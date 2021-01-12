Redemption of $300 million 3.73% Series M and 2.876% Series Q Senior Unsecured Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES



TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres” or the “Trust”) (TSX:SRU.UN) announced today that it has redeemed a total of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured debentures representing $150 million aggregate principal amount of 3.73% Series M senior unsecured debentures due July 22, 2022 (the “Series M Debentures”) and $150 million aggregate principal amount of 2.876% Series Q senior unsecured debentures due March 21, 2022 (the “Series Q Debentures”), constituting all of the Series M Debentures and all of the Series Q Debentures outstanding immediately prior to such redemption, in accordance with their terms as previously announced. The Series M Debentures were redeemed at a total redemption price of $1,046.86 plus accrued and unpaid interest of $17.679178, both per $1,000 principal amount. The Series Q Debentures were redeemed at a total redemption price of $1,027.03 plus accrued and unpaid interest of $8.824986, both per $1,000 principal amount.

