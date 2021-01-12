 

CarMax Launches New Signature Experience – Industry-Leading “Love Your Car Guarantee”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

Nation’s largest used-car retailer now offers a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Hour Test Drives

Richmond, Virginia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, today announced the launch of the Love Your Car Guarantee, the only consumer offering of its kind in the automotive retail industry. This new signature experience gives customers the ability to take 24-Hour Test Drives before committing to purchase – providing increased peace of mind and buyer confidence as customers experience a day in their life with a new ride. In addition, CarMax has extended its 7-Day Money Back Guarantee to a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee. Now, customers have 30 days to decide if a vehicle is the right fit, allowing them to return the car for any reason for a full refund up to 1,500 miles. This offering is unmatched in the automotive industry.

 

“We never stop innovating on behalf of our customers,” said Bill Nash, president and CEO of CarMax. “The Love Your Car Guarantee sets a new standard in the industry by providing customers an unrivaled opportunity to truly fall in love with their car. We know buying a car is a big decision that has a significant impact on your family, and customers are telling us they are loving the Guarantee already.”

 

According to CarMax consumer research, 96% of used car shoppers said they would likely take advantage of test driving a vehicle for 24 hours if they had the option. Sixty-three percent of used car shoppers said they would need more than 7 days to feel confident they were making the right purchase.

 

Known for disrupting the industry with the first used vehicle “no-haggle” buying and selling experience, the Love Your Car Guarantee is CarMax’s latest unprecedented consumer offering that will continue to set the trend of the future of automotive retail. CarMax also offers online car buying nationwide, where customers can receive delivery through contactless curbside pickup, available nationwide, and home delivery, available to most customers. Customers can also opt to complete the car buying experience in-person at one of CarMax’s 220 stores among 41 states nationwide. The company significantly invested in technology and digital initiatives to build out this omni-channel experience that empowers customers to buy a car on their terms – online, in-store, and a seamless integration of both.

Seite 1 von 4
CarMax Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CarMax Launches New Signature Experience – Industry-Leading “Love Your Car Guarantee” Nation’s largest used-car retailer now offers a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Hour Test DrivesRichmond, Virginia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
 GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
CarMax Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
17.12.20
CarMax Named Official Auto Retailer of the NBA and WNBA