 

CloudMD Closes Acquisition of HumanaCare, an Industry Leader in Employee Health Services, Providing a Transformational Platform that Promotes Short and Long-Term Health and Wellness

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 13:30  |  16   |   |   

The only employee assistance solution for enterprise clients to deliver care plans to employees for short-term, long-term and chronic care

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of HumanaCare Organizational Resources Inc. (“HumanaCare”), an integrated, Employee Assistance Services (“EAP”) solution which provides compassionate, holistic, physical and mental health support for employees and their family members, by way of acquiring 100% of the shares of HumanaCare’s parent company, First Health Care Services of Canada Inc. (“First Health”).

HumanaCare is an industry leading EAP, funded by employers to provide access to mental and physical wellness support services. HumanaCare provides employee health services to over 5000 corporate clients, 1 million employees and their family members utilizing a clinical network of more than 3500 clinicians. Currently, HumanaCare has multi-year agreements to service fortune 500 clients, leading corporations and advisors. The solution uses nurse triage to support mental health and short-term incidental issues including counselling, financial stress, nutrition, legal and eldercare consultation. HumanaCare’s programs include, YourNurse, Chronic Disease Management, Eldercare, Medical Second Opinion and Disability Support Services.

HumanaCare has more than 35 years of Canadian healthcare experience and has solidified its place as one of the top EAP providers in Canada. The EAP segment has shown significant year over year growth and is only increasing in importance as the mental and physical strain of remote working and social distancing become more evident. With a focus on innovation, a holistic approach to care, and continuity of care centred around the patient, CloudMD believes HumanaCare will be a market leader.

Historically, EAP’s have focused exclusively on short-term incidental care. This is a transformational acquisition, as HumanaCare combined with CloudMD’s enterprise platform will not only provide short-term support, but now employees and family members will have access to a patient-focused approach to longer-term and chronic care management. CloudMD will be able to optimize and cross-sell into HumanaCare’s current client network by offering corporations and employers a more comprehensive solution which includes telemedicine, triaging, on-demand mental health support, and educational healthcare resources. As a solution to the currently siloed healthcare system, the combined offerings will provide one, centralized platform that breaks down the barriers to access by offering a team-based, longitudinal approach to employee wellbeing.

Seite 1 von 3
CloudMD Software & Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CloudMD Closes Acquisition of HumanaCare, an Industry Leader in Employee Health Services, Providing a Transformational Platform that Promotes Short and Long-Term Health and Wellness The only employee assistance solution for enterprise clients to deliver care plans to employees for short-term, long-term and chronic careVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
 GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
CloudMD to Acquire IDYA4, a North American Leader in Healthcare Data Integration and Cybersecurity
14.12.20
Mental Health Commission of Canada and CloudMD’s iMD Health Global Announce Partnership To Get Credible Online Mental Health Resources into The Hands of Care Providers And Their Patients

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.12.20
39
Gute Story mit guter Basis und enormen Zukunftspotenzial