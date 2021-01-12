Jourdan Resumes Exploration in Val d’Or

“We are delighted to resume activities on our lithium project north of Val d’Or,” says Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan. “We feel that there is sufficient evidence to justify a renewed work program on the Baillargé property as well as on Vallée. Furthermore, we have initiated the analysis of the bulk sample for lithium grade estimation, assessing its economic viability.”

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSX-V: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is resuming exploration at its lithium project north of Val d’Or, Quebec. The initial activities will comprise field work on the property and proceeding with analytical testing of the bulk sample taken in 2018.

Given the rise in lithium prices, we believe Jourdan is strategically placed to become a prominent lithium player in a well-known lithium-rich jurisdiction, in a mining friendly environment. Canada is emerging as a leader in green and sustainable energy management. We anticipate that the groundswell in the green movement will allow us a path forward to develop our lithium projects as we look to capitalize on the ever-growing electric car battery business.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Chairman of Jourdan states, “The recent surge in the price of lithium on the world market has encouraged us to resume exploration activities on our lithium project north of Val d’Or. We are looking forward to further exploration on our properties for more lithium-bearing pegmatites.”

Our work program, consisting of soil sampling and geological mapping, in addition to the bulk sample that is being sent for analysis, is expected to further enhance our understanding of our Baillargé & Vallée lithium properties.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR on the TSX-V and 2JR1 on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s main properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China’s largest automotive battery manufacturer.

