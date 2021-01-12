 

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Appoints Mark Brose as Chief Technology Officer

LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today announced that Mark Brose has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Brose will report directly to his predecessor, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Britt Morries, who assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer on September 1, 2020.

“As Palomar continues on its growth trajectory, our focus has been on strengthening our leadership team,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Mark brings over 25 years of creating and, more importantly, leading high-performing software engineering and technical operation teams. This essential understanding and development of technologies has made Mark the ideal executive for this position, and he will be an invaluable asset to Palomar. I would also like to thank Britt for his energies over the last few months, as he continued to serve the Company in the Chief Technology Officer role until his successor was determined.”

“I am looking forward to my time at Palomar and am honored to be joining at such an exciting time for the Company,” commented Mark Brose. “As the Company undergoes this period of growth and development, I am eager to provide my support and thought leadership, empowering this acceleration of growth for the benefit of all constituents within the Palomar network.”

Mr. Brose most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at Agosto Inc., a cloud services and development company. Previously, Mr. Brose served as Chief Technology Officer at Gravie, a health insurance marketplace that helps consumers select, purchase, and manage health care plans and expenses. Prior to joining Gravie, Mr. Brose was a Solutions Architect at Best Buy, where he designed integration and architecture for external partners and internal enterprise systems. Mr. Brose received a Masters of Planning, Technology Policy, from the University of Minnesota and holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and German from the University of Minnesota.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Appoints Mark Brose as Chief Technology Officer LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today announced that Mark Brose has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Brose will report directly to his predecessor, the …

