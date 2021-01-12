Carriage Services, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the Virtual Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference on January 13th

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced they are participating in the Virtual Sidoti Winter 2021 Investor Conference on January 13, 2021. Carriage Services has also released a new presentation which can be accessed through the Sidoti conference portal for registered participants and in the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.carriageservices.com.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 178 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

