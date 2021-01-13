DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate publity AG: Sale of a long-term leased office property in Neu-Isenburg 13.01.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt, 13.01.2021- publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") has successfully sold a 7,500 square metre office property in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt am Main in its role as asset manager. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or the buyer of the property.

The property is located centrally in Neu-Isenburg, close to Frankfurt Airport, and has been in the existing portfolio since 2015. The main tenant of the property, which is 91 percent let, is the internationally active conglomerate Johnson Controls, which renewed its long-term lease for a further five years as recently as October 2020.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG, comments: "The latest transaction in Neu-Isenburg substantiates publity AG's successful business model: We recognise the potential of properties, increase their value and finally sell them profitably."

