 

DGAP-News publity AG: Sale of a long-term leased office property in Neu-Isenburg

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.01.2021, 10:00  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate
publity AG: Sale of a long-term leased office property in Neu-Isenburg

13.01.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG: Sale of a long-term leased office property in Neu-Isenburg

Frankfurt, 13.01.2021- publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508, "publity") has successfully sold a 7,500 square metre office property in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt am Main in its role as asset manager. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or the buyer of the property.

The property is located centrally in Neu-Isenburg, close to Frankfurt Airport, and has been in the existing portfolio since 2015. The main tenant of the property, which is 91 percent let, is the internationally active conglomerate Johnson Controls, which renewed its long-term lease for a further five years as recently as October 2020.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG, comments: "The latest transaction in Neu-Isenburg substantiates publity AG's successful business model: We recognise the potential of properties, increase their value and finally sell them profitably."

Press Contact:
Financial Press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: +49 69 905505-52
Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

 

 


13.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: 0341 26178710
Fax: 0341 2617832
E-mail: info@publity.de
Internet: www.publity.de
ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
WKN: 697250, A169GM
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1160269

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1160269  13.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1160269&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
publity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News publity AG: Sale of a long-term leased office property in Neu-Isenburg DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate publity AG: Sale of a long-term leased office property in Neu-Isenburg 13.01.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. publity AG: Sale of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG: Deutsche Post AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für 2022 nach vorläufigen Zahlen ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces results of scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Update zum Geschäftsverlauf
DGAP-DD: PAION AG english
DGAP-News: SIXT erweitert Vorstand um das neue Ressort Van & Truck und beschleunigt damit seine internationale ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: publity AG: Verkauf einer langfristig vermieteten Büroimmobilie in Neu-Isenburg (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: publity AG: Verkauf einer langfristig vermieteten Büroimmobilie in Neu-Isenburg
04.01.21
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
04.01.21
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
04.01.21
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
04.01.21
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
28.12.20
publity: Olek tritt als CEO ab
28.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG: Thomas Olek scheidet als CEO aus und übernimmt Beratertätigkeit für Konzern (deutsch)
28.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG: Thomas Olek resigns as CEO and takes on consultancy role for the Group
28.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG: Thomas Olek scheidet als CEO aus und übernimmt Beratertätigkeit für Konzern

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
3.352
Publity - schon wieder ein Immowert, aber was für einer!?