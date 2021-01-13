Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 04 January to 08 January 2021
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 04 January to 08 January 2021.
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
transaction
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
Market identifier
code
|
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
04/01/2020
FR0010313833
7000
95,3791
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
05/01/2020
FR0010313833
7000
94,1761
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
06/01/2020
FR0010313833
7000
95,5518
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
07/01/2020
FR0010313833
7000
95,9535
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
08/01/2020
FR0010313833
7000
94,8897
XPAR
TOTAL
35 000
95,1900
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005517/en/Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare