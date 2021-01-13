Decisions adopted on the extraordinary general meeting of Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S held on 13 January 2021 regarding the merger with Vestjysk Bank



13 January 2021

With reference to the company announcement previously issued by Vestjysk Bank A/S ("Vestjysk Bank") regarding the course of Vestjysk Bank's extraordinary general meeting of 13 January 2021, it is hereby announced that Vestjysk Bank has received notification of the result of the extraordinary general meeting of Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S ("Den Jyske Sparekasse").

The general meeting of Den Jyske Sparekasse has also adopted the proposal to execute the merger between Vestjysk Bank and Den Jyske Sparekasse.