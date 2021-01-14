BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 13 Jan 2021.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 26.3726
|£ 23.0850
|Estimated MTD return
|1.65 %
|1.36 %
|Estimated YTD return
|1.65 %
|1.36 %
|Estimated ITD return
|163.73 %
|130.85 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 20.50
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-22.27 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,800.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-22.03 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
BGHL Capital
