 

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions reduces CO2 footprint in Germany with green electricity (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.01.2021, 12:45  |  46   |   |   

Bielefeld (ots) - itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions
(https://itelligencegroup.com/de/) , one of the world's most successful SAP
service providers, is enhancing its sustainability by converting to 100 percent
green electricity in Germany. This change took effect on January 1, 2021 and
covers itelligence's data centers in Bautzen and Bielefeld and the office
premises in Bautzen, Bielefeld and Dresden.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions: "itelligence's
motto 'We Transform. Trust into Value' does not only apply in the area of
consulting. With this change, we are demonstrating that we are not only
committed to our customers' success but also to an ecofriendly, sustainable
approach in our business operations."

André Walter, Vice President Global Managed Services - Cloud Infrastructure
Services, responsible for the data centers around the world at itelligence,
adds: "By changing to certified green electricity, we are reducing our CO2
footprint, fostering regenerative energies and purposefully pursuing our Green
IT Investment strategy."

As of January 1 of this year, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is
procuring electricity obtained from sustainable sources, such as wind, sunlight,
hydropower, geothermal plants and biogas, from energy provider E.ON Energie
Deutschland (https://www.eon.de/de/pk/unternehmen/portraet/eon-energie-deutschla
nd-gmbh.html) .

Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, CEO of E.ON Energie Deutschland comments: "By taking the
step of a wholesale change to certified green electricity from E.ON, itelligence
is providing further impetus to the green digitalization, actively supporting
the successful realization of the Energy Transition in Germany's business
world."

itelligence's annual energy consumption amounts to 10 million kilowatt hours,
roughly corresponding to that of 2,500 four-person households, i.e. almost a
small town. At its three German data centers, Bautzen, Bautzen/Salzenforst and
Bielefeld, itelligence runs over 11,700 servers for some 1,000 managed cloud
services customers. Including the office buildings in Bautzen and Dresden and
the Bielefeld head office of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, some
1,800 employees of the company now work using green electricity in Germany.

itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the
combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products
developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs
and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation.
itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation
consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application
management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built
on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and
comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create
new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet
of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their
trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been
confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is
part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28
countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total
revenues.

https://itelligencegroup.com

Press contact:

Head of Corporate Public Relations
Silvia Dicke
itelligence AG
Königsbreede 1
D-33605 Bielefeld
T: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107
E-mail: mailto:silvia.dicke@itelligence.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/4811986
OTS: itelligence AG


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions reduces CO2 footprint in Germany with green electricity (FOTO) itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions (https://itelligencegroup.com/de/) , one of the world's most successful SAP service providers, is enhancing its sustainability by converting to 100 percent green electricity in Germany. This change took …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Abgasskandal: Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler sagt vor Gericht aus: Tarnen und Täuschen war lange Teil einer ...
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Brexit könnte britische Exporteure 25 Mrd. Pfund kosten - vollständige Erholung erst 2023
EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock ...
A Stream comes true! - Das Berlin Travel Festival kehrt für Privatreisende im März 2021 ...
Transformational approach to client partnerships drive record large deals of $7.13bn in Q3
Tanken weiter verteuert / Benzinpreis klettert um 1,3 Cent, Diesel um einen Cent / Ursache ist ...
RiverMeadow ist das einzige Cloud-Migrationsunternehmen, das schnelleres Cloud-Onboarding mit ...
DDV fordert endlich umfassende Transparenz der BNetzA beim Thema Beschwerdeaufkommen bei ...
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
NanoRepro: Corona-Antigentest für Zuhause bei Behörde eingereicht
Die neue Abarth 595 Range - Leistung und Stil im Namen des Skorpions (FOTO)
Jahresanfang: Kreditnachfrage steigt um 35,3 % - Zinsen steigen ebenfalls
Headhunter Öffentlicher Dienst und Kommunen - Erfolgreiche Stellenbesetzungen in den Bereichen ...
dynaCERT CEO Jim Payne über attraktive Wasserstoff-Möglichkeiten
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:15 Uhr
Personalien: Neues Geschäftsführer-Duo bei Pangaea Life (FOTO)
13:15 Uhr
Europäischer Rahmen für Wirtschaftskompetenz gesetzt
13:15 Uhr
GIK Report Sustainability: Nachhaltigkeit ist Trumpf
13:15 Uhr
Großauftrag: KSB Konzern setzt auf All for One Group als strategischen Partner rund um IT-Betrieb und Digitalisierung
13:12 Uhr
Neuer Esa-Chef: Europa muss bei Raketen an vorderster Front stehen
13:12 Uhr
Kartellamt kann schärfer gegen Digitalkonzerne vorgehen
13:10 Uhr
Flugzeugtragödie: Immer mehr Taucher bei Bergungsarbeiten vor Java
13:09 Uhr
Ölpreise sinken leicht
13:08 Uhr
Geheimsache Migrationsrouten: Behörden spielen lieber stille Post
13:05 Uhr
Summit Wireless Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $1.0 Million in the Q4 2020; Growth of 130+% YoY