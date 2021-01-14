itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions reduces CO2 footprint in Germany with green electricity (FOTO) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 14.01.2021, 12:45 | 46 | 0 | 0 14.01.2021, 12:45 |

(https://itelligencegroup.com/de/) , one of the world's most successful

service providers, is enhancing its sustainability by converting to 100 percent

green electricity in Germany. This change took effect on January 1, 2021 and

covers itelligence's data centers in Bautzen and Bielefeld and the office

premises in Bautzen, Bielefeld and Dresden.



Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions: "itelligence's

motto 'We Transform. Trust into Value' does not only apply in the area of

consulting. With this change, we are demonstrating that we are not only

committed to our customers' success but also to an ecofriendly, sustainable

approach in our business operations."



Services, responsible for the data centers around the world at itelligence,

adds: "By changing to certified green electricity, we are reducing our CO2

footprint, fostering regenerative energies and purposefully pursuing our Green

IT Investment strategy."



As of January 1 of this year, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is

procuring electricity obtained from sustainable sources, such as wind, sunlight,

hydropower, geothermal plants and biogas, from energy provider

Deutschland (https://www.eon.de/de/pk/unternehmen/portraet/eon-energie-deutschla

nd-gmbh.html) .



Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, CEO of E.ON Energie Deutschland comments: "By taking the

step of a wholesale change to certified green electricity from E.ON, itelligence

is providing further impetus to the green digitalization, actively supporting

the successful realization of the Energy Transition in Germany's business

world."



itelligence's annual energy consumption amounts to 10 million kilowatt hours,

roughly corresponding to that of 2,500 four-person households, i.e. almost a

small town. At its three German data centers, Bautzen, Bautzen/Salzenforst and

Bielefeld, itelligence runs over 11,700 servers for some 1,000 managed cloud

services customers. Including the office buildings in Bautzen and Dresden and

the Bielefeld head office of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, some

1,800 employees of the company now work using green electricity in Germany.



itelligence



itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the

combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products

developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs

and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation.

itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation

consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application

management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built

on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and

comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create

new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet

of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their

trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.



itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been

confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is

part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28

countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total

revenues.



https://itelligencegroup.com



Press contact:



Head of Corporate Public Relations

Silvia Dicke

itelligence AG

Königsbreede 1

D-33605 Bielefeld

T: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107

E-mail: mailto:silvia.dicke@itelligence.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/4811986

OTS: itelligence AG





