itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions reduces CO2 footprint in Germany with green electricity (FOTO)
Bielefeld (ots) - itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions
(https://itelligencegroup.com/de/) , one of the world's most successful SAP
service providers, is enhancing its sustainability by converting to 100 percent
green electricity in Germany. This change took effect on January 1, 2021 and
covers itelligence's data centers in Bautzen and Bielefeld and the office
premises in Bautzen, Bielefeld and Dresden.
Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions: "itelligence's
motto 'We Transform. Trust into Value' does not only apply in the area of
consulting. With this change, we are demonstrating that we are not only
committed to our customers' success but also to an ecofriendly, sustainable
approach in our business operations."
André Walter, Vice President Global Managed Services - Cloud Infrastructure
Services, responsible for the data centers around the world at itelligence,
adds: "By changing to certified green electricity, we are reducing our CO2
footprint, fostering regenerative energies and purposefully pursuing our Green
IT Investment strategy."
As of January 1 of this year, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions is
procuring electricity obtained from sustainable sources, such as wind, sunlight,
hydropower, geothermal plants and biogas, from energy provider E.ON Energie
Deutschland (https://www.eon.de/de/pk/unternehmen/portraet/eon-energie-deutschla
nd-gmbh.html) .
Dr. Victoria Ossadnik, CEO of E.ON Energie Deutschland comments: "By taking the
step of a wholesale change to certified green electricity from E.ON, itelligence
is providing further impetus to the green digitalization, actively supporting
the successful realization of the Energy Transition in Germany's business
world."
itelligence's annual energy consumption amounts to 10 million kilowatt hours,
roughly corresponding to that of 2,500 four-person households, i.e. almost a
small town. At its three German data centers, Bautzen, Bautzen/Salzenforst and
Bielefeld, itelligence runs over 11,700 servers for some 1,000 managed cloud
services customers. Including the office buildings in Bautzen and Dresden and
the Bielefeld head office of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, some
1,800 employees of the company now work using green electricity in Germany.
itelligence
itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the
combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products
developed in-house. As an SAP Global Platinum Partner, itelligence supports SMEs
and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation.
itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation
consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application
management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built
on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and
comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create
new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet
of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their
trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.
itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been
confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is
part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28
countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total
revenues.
https://itelligencegroup.com
Press contact:
Head of Corporate Public Relations
Silvia Dicke
itelligence AG
Königsbreede 1
D-33605 Bielefeld
T: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107
E-mail: mailto:silvia.dicke@itelligence.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/24336/4811986
OTS: itelligence AG
