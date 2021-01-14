 

Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Progress Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced progress updates for its wholly owned, next-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTCs) targeting oncological indications, as well as its novel, fully synthetic Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonists (TICAs).

“We are excited to start 2021 by announcing clinical progress across our internal oncology pipeline, with both our next-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugates (BTCs) and our Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonists (TICAs), positioning us for multiple inflection points over the coming year,” said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “Our lead program, BT1718, remains on track in the Cancer Research UK sponsored Phase IIa trial, and notably, we have observed preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity in the Phase I monotherapy portion of our trial of BT5528, including one partial response and additional evidence of tumor reductions. We continue to make strong progress with BT8009 as we expect to begin recruiting at our first clinical site outside of the US shortly, and we are encouraged by its initial pharmacokinetic (PK) profile. In our immuno-oncology pipeline, we expect BT7480, for which preclinical data has indicated a potential unique anti-tumor killing mechanism, to enter the clinic this year, and we have identified new TICAs targeting natural killer (NK) cells, which we are moving into lead optimization. Overall, we are pleased with our progress as we pursue our goal of realizing the full potential of our disruptive Bicycle technology, and we look forward to providing additional updates on our oncology pipeline, as well as our partnered programs beyond oncology, throughout the year.”

BT1718, a potential first-in-class BTC targeting a key tumor antigen MT1-MMP, is progressing in the Phase IIa portion of the Cancer Research UK sponsored Phase I/IIa clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors

  • Patient enrollment in the Phase IIa portion of the Phase I/IIa trial sponsored by Cancer Research UK’s Center for Drug Development remains ongoing and is proceeding according to schedule. In this Phase IIa portion of the trial, all patients are MT1-MMP-positive based on a prespecified tumor membrane H-score. To date, the percentage of patients determined to be MT1-MMP-positive at the pre-specified cutoff is consistent with previous translational research findings. Enrollment is ongoing at four clinical sites, with additional sites expected to begin enrolling patients during the first half of 2021. Patients are currently being enrolled into two solid tumor cohorts, one in squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the other in an all-comers “basket” cohort. Depending on results from these first two cohorts, Cancer Research UK may initiate up to two additional cohorts.
  • In the Phase I portion of the Phase I/IIa trial, BT1718 was generally well-tolerated. As previously announced, based on the Phase I trial results, 20 mg/m2 of BT1718 administered once weekly was selected as the Phase IIa dose. This dose is within the efficacious dose range predicted by preclinical models, in which an equivalent dose level was associated with complete responses. With once-weekly dosing, BT1718 appeared tolerable, with manageable adverse events. Though the primary objective of the Phase I portion of the BT1718 trial was evaluating safety and tolerability in an unselected group of patients with advanced solid tumors, some signs of anti-tumor activity were observed:
    Seite 1 von 6


    Bicycle Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Progress Update Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced progress updates for its wholly owned, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce IND Application for Vicineum Accepted for Review by the ...
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity