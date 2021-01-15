 

Digital Press Conference with Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis

15.01.2021, 12:00  |  33   |   |   

Vélizy-Villacoublay and London, January 15, 2021

Media Advisory: Digital Press Conference with

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis

“Stellantis, A World Leader in Sustainable Mobility”

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis, will host a digital press conference celebrating the formation of Stellantis to be followed by a media Q&A, Tuesday, January, 19th

            ·9:40 a.m. EST/3:40 p.m. CET – Digital Press Conference and Media Q&A Session

Webcast Link

            https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/stellantis-en/20210119_2/
            Languages available: English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese       

            Conference Call (English only) for Q&A session

  • Brazil: +55 11 4700 3774
  • China: 4001 200558
  • France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
  • Germany: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612
  • Italy: +39 06 83360400
  • UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
  • U.S.: +1 212 999 6659
  • For any other countries, please dial one of these phone numbers  

                   

