Vélizy-Villacoublay and London, January 15, 2021
Media Advisory: Digital Press Conference with
Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis
“Stellantis, A World Leader in Sustainable Mobility”
Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis, will host a digital press conference celebrating the formation of Stellantis to be followed by a media Q&A, Tuesday, January, 19th
·9:40 a.m. EST/3:40 p.m. CET – Digital Press Conference and Media Q&A Session
Webcast Link
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/stellantis-en/20210119_2/
Languages available: English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese
Conference Call (English only) for Q&A session
- Brazil: +55 11 4700 3774
- China: 4001 200558
- France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
- Germany: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612
- Italy: +39 06 83360400
- UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
- U.S.: +1 212 999 6659
- For any other countries, please dial one of these phone numbers
