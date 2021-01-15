 

Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposal for the composition of Aktia Bank’s Board of Directors and their remuneration

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
15 January 2021 at 2.00 p.m.

Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposal for the composition of Aktia Bank’s Board of Directors and their remuneration

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aktia Bank Plc has decided to present the following proposition to the Annual General Meeting 2021 of Aktia Bank:

The number of the members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be decreased from nine to eight.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that of the present members of the Board of Directors, Johan Hammarén, Maria Jerhamre Engström, Harri Lauslahti, Olli-Petteri Lehtinen, Johannes Schulman, Arja Talma and Lasse Svens, subject to their consent, be re-elected for a term continuing up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. For more information on the Board members proposed to be re-elected, please see the company’s website at www.aktia.com.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board also proposes that Timo Vättö be elected as new Board member for the same term, subject to his consent. Further information on the new Board member proposed to be elected has been attached to this release and can be found closer to the Annual General Meeting on the company’s website www.aktia.com.

All the proposed persons are independent in relation to the company according to the definition of the Corporate Governance Code. Only Timo Vättö is not independent of a significant shareholder since he is a member of the Board of Rettig Group Oy Ab, which is the largest owner of RG Partners Oy – the largest shareholder (10.17%) of Aktia Bank.

All the proposed persons have informed that they intend, if they are elected, to re-elect Lasse Svens amongst them as Chairman of the Board of Directors and to elect Timo Vättö as Deputy Chairman.

The Board members Christina Dahlblom and Kari A.J. Järvinen have informed that they will not be available for re-election.

The Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration for the Board of Directors for the term be determined as follows:

  • Chairman, EUR 64,300 (2020: EUR 64,300)
  • Deputy Chairman, EUR 43,000 (2020: EUR 36,400)
  • member, EUR 35,000 (2020: EUR 28,500)

It is also proposed that the Chairman of each Committee will further receive an annual remuneration of EUR 8,000. The proposed meeting remuneration for Board and Committee meetings is EUR 500/attended meeting. Compensation for travel and accommodation expenses as well as a daily allowance is paid in line with the Finnish Tax Administration's guidelines.

The proposals of the Nomination Board will be included in the summons of the Annual General Meeting.

Chairman of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aktia Bank is Matts Rosenberg (appointed by the RG Partners Oy), members are Carl Pettersson (appointed by Veritas Pension Insurance Company Ltd), Stefan Björkman (appointed by Hammarén & Co Oy Ab), Gisela Knuts (appointed by the Åbo Akademi University Foundation), Marcus Rantala (appointed by the Foundation Tre Smeder), and Lasse Svens, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aktia Bank acts as an expert.

Further information:
Matts Rosenberg, Chairman of the Nomination Board, tel. +358 50 453 1949

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

 

