 

Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 15:02   

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at investor.mastercard.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call Details:
 U.S. dial-in: 833 714 0894
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1 778 560 2664
U.K. local dial-in: 02035478612
Conference ID: 5773008

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:
U.S. dial-in: 800 585 8367
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1 416 621 4642
Conference ID: 5773008

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

