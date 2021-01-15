 

Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 4Q 2020 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.01.2021, 16:11  |  16   |   |   

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ), parent company of The Bank of Glen Burnie, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share of common stock at their meeting on January 14, 2021. This action marks the company’s 114th consecutive dividend.

The regular dividend is payable on February 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 25, 2021.

Glen Burnie Bancorp, parent company to The Bank of Glen Burnie, currently maintains consolidated assets totaling $419.6 million at December 31, 2020. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie is a community bank with eight branch offices serving Anne Arundel County, MD (www.thebankofglenburnie.com).

Certain information contained in this news release, which does not relate to historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

CONTACT: Contact: Jeffrey D Harris, SVP & Chief Financial Officer
Email:   JDHarris@bogb.net
Phone:   410-768-8883

Glen Burnie Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 4Q 2020 Dividend GLEN BURNIE, Md., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ), parent company of The Bank of Glen Burnie, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share of common stock at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
DBV Technologies Provides Update on Investigational Viaskin Peanut for Children Ages 4-11 Years
Mercado Libre Announces Closing of Inaugural Debt Offering
BW Offshore: Incident on FPSO Espoir Ivoirien
BioSolar to Change Corporate Name to NewHydrogen
Saga Pure ASA: Change of Subscription Ratio in Subsequent Offerings
Fusion Fuel Green PLC to Hold Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, January 28 at 10: 00 a.m. ET
OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $130 Million Initial Public Offering Thursday, January ...
Mercer International Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes and ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board