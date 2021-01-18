 

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.01.2021, 03:02  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice

18-Jan-2021 / 03:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

18 January 2021

Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice


Dexus provides an Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Merren Favretto
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9080 1559
+61 427 986 355
merren.favretto@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
   
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.5 billion of properties, with a further $15.5 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $10.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 29,000 investors from 21 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

18-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1161146

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1161146  18-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161146&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDexus Financial 2,30 % bis 06/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Share Buyback Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice 18-Jan-2021 / 03:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank hakt Pandemie-Jahr 2020 mit umfassender Vorsorgemaßnahme ab und blickt zuversichtlich ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank erwartet für Geschäftsjahr 2020 negatives Konzernbetriebsergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank leaves the pandemic year 2020 firmly behind with extensive loss allowance and looks ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank expects consolidated operating loss in a double-digit million euro ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appointment of non-executive director
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy back notice
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:54 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appointment of non-executive director
15.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - daily buy-back notice
14.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - daily buy-back notice
13.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E daily buy-back notice
12.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.01.21
250
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
16.01.21
210
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?
11.01.21
37
DEAG-Anleihe 2018/2023
04.01.21
41
Rallye + Rallye Bonds Restrukturierung möglich?
23.12.20
32
Bonds Yield und Price veränderungen .Was bedeutet das