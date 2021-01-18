DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Sustainability AURELIUS to offset CO2 emissions from air travel in 2020 18.01.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, January 18, 2021 - As part of the measures to reduce CO2 emissions that were already introduced at the beginning of the 2020 financial year, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) will offset the CO2 emissions from the air travel of all holding company employees in 2020. This travel caused a total of 507 tons of CO2 emissions in 2020. AURELIUS will again offset these CO2 emissions by making offset payments to the climate protection organization atmosfair (www.atmosfair.de).

The organization atmosfair uses such offset payments to fund numerous climate protection projects, which mainly involve the increased use of renewable energy. The projects are subject to internationally recognized certification standards such as the CDM Gold Standard, the strictest available standard for climate protection projects. The funds are spent transparently and completely on the respective projects.

These measures, which are meant to reduce groupwide greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by the year 2025, will be continued in 2021.

"AURELIUS was quick to take steps to reduce its CO2 emissions as part of a comprehensive sustainability strategy. The coronavirus pandemic has bolstered our conviction that a sustainable business model provides long-term competitive advantages from which the entire group and our investors will benefit," said Matthias Täubl, CEO of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities.

To achieve this goal, meetings will be held by videoconference and online to a greater degree. The changes in the regular workday caused by the coronavirus pandemic have already proved that this can be done without problems and can result in greater productivity. Besides reducing CO2 emissions, this will also save travel expenses. In addition, preference will be given to trains instead of flights for short-distance travel.