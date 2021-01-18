Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce additional results from the newest high grade deposit, Koula, at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) located in Côte d’Ivoire.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005089/en/
Fig 2. Koula assay results and assay status (Graphic: Business Wire)
Séguéla Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire:
Highlights from Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and Diamond tail (“RD”) drilling
Koula
- 14 metres (“m”) at 42.9 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) in drill hole SGRD1000 from 61m including
- 3m at 83.7 g/t Au from 62m and
- 1m at 263.0 g/t Au from 67m and
- 1m at 46.1 g/t Au from 74m
- 11m at 46.2 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC799 from 48m including
- 3m at 143.6 g/t Au from 48m and
- 2m at 36.5 g/t Au from 57m
- 18m at 22.1 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD800 from 175m including
- 7m at 40.1 g/t Au from 176m and
- 1m at 32.8 g/t Au from 186m
- 16m at 21.3 g/t Au in drill hole SGRC982 from 174m including
- 2m at 82.0 g/t Au from 177m
- 24m at 8.6 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD978 from 185m including
- 1m at 63.9 g/t Au from 206m
- 21m at 9.2 g/t Au in drill hole SGRD1022 from 160m including
- 3m at 39.1 g/t Au from 166m
“It has been remarkable to see the advancement of the Koula deposit since announcing its discovery in September of last year,” stated John Dorward, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s results continue to demonstrate Koula’s ability to add significant value to the Séguéla Gold Project, through its ongoing expansion and the high grade tenor of mineralization. Furthermore, these results support the recent Séguéla Mineral Resource update, in which the Koula deposit had a maiden inferred resource of 281,000 ounces at an impressive 8.1 g/t giving it the potential to be one of the highest grade open pits in West Africa. We currently have 4 rigs at Koula continuing to conduct infill and extension drilling as the deposit remains open along strike and at depth.
