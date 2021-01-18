NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of Public Self-Tender Offer 18.01.2021 / 15:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG announces result of Public Self-Tender Offer

- Expiry of the acceptance period on January 13, 2021

- 4,877,846 TLG shares tendered into the Public Self-Tender Offer, corresponding to app. 4.35% of the share capital of TLG

- Over-Subscription of the Public Self-Tender Offer, allotment ratio is at 91.98%; Full consideration of tenders for one hundred or fewer TLG shares

- Final Offer Volume at app. 4,487,032 TLG shares

- Final Purchase Price amounts to EUR 23.25 per TLG share



Berlin, January 18, 2021 -TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") hereby announces the result of the public self-tender offer announced on December 7, 2020 ("Self-Tender Offer"). Until expiry of the acceptance period on January 13, 2021 at 24:00 (midnight) (CET), 4,877,846 TLG shares (app. 4.35% of the share capital of TLG pursuant to total voting rights notification of November 30, 2020) have been tendered into the Self-Tender Offer.

The total number of TLG shares tendered into the Self-Tender Offer exceeds the Maximum Offer Volume. This results in a case of Over-Subscription of the offer within the meaning of Sections 2.1, 3.4 of the Offer Document. Against this background, tenders will be accounted for on a pro rata basis according to an allotment ratio, which is 91.98%. Tenders for one hundred or fewer TLG shares will be considered in full.

The Final Offer Volume, based on above mentioned allotment ratio, comprises app. 4,487,032 TLG shares. TLG will publish the Final Offer Volume separately on its website and in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

Pursuant to Section 2.2 of the Offer Document, the Final Purchase Price corresponds to the lowest price at which TLG can acquire the Final Offer Volume. The Final Purchase Price determined by TLG on this basis after expiry of the acceptance period amounts to EUR 23.25 per TLG share, which corresponds to the Maximum Final Purchase Price within the purchase price range.