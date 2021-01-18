Wendel announces promotion of Harper Mates to Managing Director

Adam Reinmann, CEO of Wendel North America, said, “Harper’s promotion is well-deserved and has been made in recognition of her strong investing history, leadership qualities and overall contributions to Wendel. She has been an important part of the success of the New York office, which has helped Wendel invest approximately $1.2 billion since the office opened in 2013, including in Allied Universal, CSP Technologies and Crisis Prevention Institute. Along with other enhancements we have made to our team, Harper’s promotion and her addition to Wendel’s Investment Committee underscore our long-term commitment to the North American market.”

Wendel, one of Europe's leading listed investment firms, today announced the promotion of Harper Mates to Managing Director. In her new role, Ms. Mates will continue to focus on Wendel’s long-term investment activities, including overseeing the operating companies for which she is responsible. She will also serve as a member of the Group’s Investment Committee and has joined Wendel’s Supervisory Board as an employee representative.

Ms. Mates joined Wendel’s New York office in 2015. Prior to joining Wendel, she worked at MidOcean Partners, a middle market private equity firm. Ms. Mates began her career in investment banking at JPMorgan Chase and private equity at Citigroup. She received a B.B.A. in Finance from The University of Wisconsin-Madison and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

In addition to her roles on Wendel’s Investment Committee and as an employee representative to the Wendel Supervisory Board, Ms. Mates serves on the Board of Directors of Crisis Prevention Institute.

Agenda

03.18.2021

2020 Full-Year Results and NAV – Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2020 (pre-market release)

04.28.2021

Q1 2021 trading update – Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2021 (pre-market release)

06.03.2021

Shareholders’ Meeting

07.29.2021

H1 2021 results – Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2021, and first-half financials (pre-market release)

10.28.2021

Q3 2021 trading update – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2021 (pre-market release)

12.02.2021

2021 Investor Day – The meeting will take place in the morning

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or significant shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.



For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

Attachment