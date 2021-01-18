 

Societe Generale shares and voting rights as of 31 December 2020

Name of issuer:                          Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,066,714,367.50 euros
                                                               Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
                                                               Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris

Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations


Date Number of shares
composing current
share capital 		Total number of
voting rights
31st December 2020 853,371,494  

Gross:  918,877,571

 

Zeit
14.01.21
Aktien Europa: Börsen nehmen wieder etwas Fahrt auf
14.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Europäische Banken vor dem US-Berichtssaisonstart gefragt
14.01.21
JEFFERIES belässt SOCIETE GENERALE auf 'Buy'
13.01.21
RBC belässt SOCIETE GENERALE auf 'Neutral'
08.01.21
Societe Generale: Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement
07.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt SOCIETE GENERALE auf 'Neutral'
21.12.20
Societe Generale: shares and voting rights as of 30 November 2020

Zeit
13.05.20
15
Ölkartell: "Die OPEC ist tot" - Jetzt macht jeder, was er will