 

ADMA Biologics Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Revenues and Provides 2021 Strategic Outlook

Achieved Fourth Quarter 2020 Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenues of $13.9 Million, the Highest Revenue Quarter for the Company Since Inception

Full Year 2020 Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenues of $42.2 Million, a 44% Increase Over Full Year 2019

Multiple Value-Creating FDA Decisions Across All Business Segments Anticipated in 2021 Are Expected to Enhance the Supply Chain, Increase Product Yields and Improve Margins for Revenue Generating Products

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced its preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 revenues. The Company also provided commercial updates for its immune globulin product portfolio, as well as introduced its 2021 strategic and operational outlook.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Achieved record fourth quarter 2020 preliminary unaudited revenues of $13.9 million, compared to $12.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting a 16% increase. The preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2020 represent the Company’s highest revenue generating quarter since its inception.
  • Full year 2020 preliminary unaudited total revenues of $42.2 million, compared to $29.3 million for the full year 2019, reflecting a substantial 44% increase over full year 2019.

“We are extremely pleased with our preliminary record fourth quarter and full year 2020 revenue results. ADMA’s continued execution through COVID-19 headwinds is a testament to our organization’s unwavering commitment to provide patients with products to ensure the continuity of care. Our 2020 full year operating results, we believe, will ultimately unlock significant value for ADMA shareholders,” said Adam Grossman, ADMA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “2021 is poised to be a transformative year for ADMA as we continue to execute on our mission of providing specialty immune globulin products to patients and building a highly profitable, end-to-end biologics manufacturing company.”

