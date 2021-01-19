Donegal Insurance Group Announces Appointment of Jeffery T. Hay as SVP and Chief Underwriting Officer

Mr. Hay will play a key underwriting oversight role as Donegal continues to expand its underwriting capabilities to maximize the value Donegal provides to its policyholders and independent agents. Mr. Hay will also oversee process innovation to modernize and streamline the underwriting process by leveraging new technologies and enhanced data analytics in support of Donegal’s strategic objective to generate continued profitable growth in current and future markets.

MARIETTA, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Donegal Insurance Group, which consists of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB), today announced the appointment of Jeffery T. Hay as Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer.

Mr. Hay brings to Donegal over 25 years of personal and commercial lines experience, with expertise in underwriting, ratemaking, product management, use of data analytics in front-line pricing and underwriting decisions and project management. He started his career at Nationwide, where he held various personal lines actuarial leadership roles. He also held various leadership roles at The Hartford, including Head of Product Management and Underwriting for Personal Lines, Chief Actuary of Small Commercial, Head of Field Underwriting Financial Management and oversight of the Project Management Office for Middle Market Commercial.

For the past several years, Mr. Hay worked for Willis Towers Watson as Senior Director in the Insurance Consulting and Technology division, where his primary responsibilities included leadership of commercial lines pricing, product and claims consulting engagements.

Jeff is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Actuarial Science and Economics. He is a Fellow of Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS) and a Member of American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc., noted, “We are excited to welcome Jeff Hay to our senior leadership team. We have added experienced industry talent to our professional team as we implement our vision for both personal lines and commercial lines. We appointed Kristi Altshuler as our SVP and Chief Analytics Officer in March 2019, and she has assembled a team of talented industry professionals that has greatly enhanced our data analytics and modeling capabilities. We expect to leverage Jeff’s expertise to accelerate our development of innovative underwriting strategies and further expand our capabilities. Jeff brings extensive industry knowledge to Donegal, along with a strong track record of successfully leading transformative operational change in his prior roles. Our entire team is collaborating to strategically modernize our organization, and we look forward to Jeff’s contributions to that ongoing effort.”