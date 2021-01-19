Century Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for 2020, Up 6.3%; Record Assets, Loans, and Deposits; Increase in Quarterly Dividend Declared

The Company's Board of Directors voted to increase its regular quarterly dividend from 16.00 cents ($0.16) per share to 18.00 cents ($0.18) per share on the Company's Class A common stock, and from 8.00 cents ($0.08) per share to 9.00 cents ($0.09) per share on the Company's Class B common stock. The dividends were declared payable February 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2021.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) ( www.centurybank.com ) (“the Company”) today announced net income of $42,209,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020, or $7.58 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 6.3% compared to net income of $39,699,000, or $7.13 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago. Total assets increased 15.8% from $5.49 billion at December 31, 2019 to $6.36 billion at December 31, 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income totaled $11,600,000 or $2.08 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 8.1% compared to net income of $10,732,000, or $1.93 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago.

Net interest income totaled $106.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $95.8 million for the same period in 2019. The 11.5% increase in net interest income for the period is primarily due to a decrease in interest expense as a result of falling interest rates. The net interest margin decreased from 2.10% on a fully tax-equivalent basis for 2019 to 2.00% for 2020. This was primarily the result of increased margin pressure during the recent decrease in interest rates across the yield curve. The average balances of earning assets increased for 2020 compared to the same period last year, by $719.9 million or 14.4%, combined with an average yield decrease of 0.63%, resulting in a decrease in interest income of $10.1 million. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased for 2020 compared to the same period last year, by $568.3 million or 14.0%, combined with an average interest-bearing liabilities interest cost decrease of 0.65%, resulting in a decrease in interest expense of $21.1 million.

The provision for loan losses increased by $4,575,000 from $1,250,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019 to $5,825,000 for 2020, primarily as a result of the economic uncertainties associated with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID–19) pandemic and increased loan balances.

The Company’s effective tax rate increased from 2.7% for the year ended December 31, 2019 to 9.5% for the same period in 2020. This was primarily as a result of an increase in taxable income relative to total income and a reduction in tax accruals, during 2019, related to sequestration of the refundable portion of our alternative minimum tax (AMT) credit carryforward, offset by an increase in life insurance proceeds received. On January 14, 2019, the IRS updated its announcement “Effect of Sequestration on the Alternative Minimum Tax Credit for Corporations” to clarify that refundable AMT credits under Section 53(e) of the Internal Revenue Code are not subject to sequestration for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017. On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law. As a result of the CARES Act, the full balance of the AMT credit was refunded in 2020.

At December 31, 2020, total equity was $370.4 million compared to $332.6 million at December 31, 2019. The Company’s equity increased primarily as a result of earnings, offset somewhat by dividends paid and an increase in total accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company’s leverage ratio stood at 6.64% at December 31, 2020, compared to 7.25% at December 31, 2019. The decrease in the leverage ratio was due to an increase in quarterly average assets, offset somewhat by an increase in stockholders’ equity. Book value as of December 31, 2020 was $66.53 per share compared to $59.73 at December 31, 2019.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $35.5 million or 1.18% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 compared to $29.6 million or 1.22% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2019. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding has decreased from December 31, 2019, primarily from approximately $196 million of qualifying Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which require no allowance for loan losses. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company has COVID-19 modifications of 20 loans aggregating $25,022,000, primarily consisting of short-term payment deferrals. Of these modifications, $25,022,000, or 100%, were performing in accordance with their modified terms.

The CARES Act also allows companies to delay Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL), including the current expected credit losses methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses. The Company elected to delay FASB ASU 2016-13. This ASU was delayed until the earlier of the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID–19 outbreak declared by the President on March 15, 2020 terminates or December 31, 2020, with an effective retrospective implementation date of January 1, 2020. On December 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 was signed into law. The law changed the delayed implementation date to the earlier of the first day of the Company’s fiscal year that begins after the date on which the national emergency terminates or January 1, 2022.

The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Century Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered full service commercial bank, operating twenty-seven full-service branches in the Greater Boston area, offers a full range of Business, Personal and Institutional Services.

Century Bank and Trust Company is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by these statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Cash and Due From Banks $ 136,735 $ 44,420 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 237,265 214,273 Securities Available-for-Sale (AFS) 284,116 262,190 Securities Held-to-Maturity 2,509,088 2,351,120 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 13,361 19,471 Loans: Commercial & Industrial 1,314,245 812,417 Municipal 137,607 120,455 Construction & Land Development 10,909 8,992 Commercial Real Estate 789,836 786,102 Residential Real Estate 448,436 371,897 Consumer and Other 20,439 21,893 Home Equity 274,357 304,363 Total Loans 2,995,829 2,426,119 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 35,486 29,585 Net Loans 2,960,343 2,396,534 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 39,062 33,952 Accrued Interest Receivable 13,283 13,110 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 162,867 154,640 Total Assets $ 6,358,834 $ 5,492,424 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 1,103,878 $ 712,842 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 1,728,092 1,678,250 Money Market Accounts 2,074,108 1,453,572 Time Deposits 546,143 555,447 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 4,348,343 3,687,269 Total Deposits 5,452,221 4,400,111 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 232,090 266,045 Other Borrowed Funds 177,009 370,955 Total Borrowed Funds 409,099 637,000 Other Liabilities 91,022 86,649 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 5,988,425 5,159,843 Total Stockholders' Equity 370,409 332,581 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 6,358,834 $ 5,492,424

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative Statements of Income (unaudited) For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands) Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest Income: Loans $ 22,405 $ 22,781 $ 85,883 $ 87,887 Securities Held-to-Maturity 13,371 15,030 58,072 58,036 Securities Available-for-Sale 745 1,860 4,238 9,165 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 96 847 843 4,051 Total Interest Income 36,617 40,518 149,036 159,139 Interest Expense: Savings and NOW Deposits 1,311 4,395 8,880 21,183 Money Market Accounts 2,922 5,365 15,012 21,170 Time Deposits 2,432 3,080 11,573 11,804 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 200 775 1,376 2,347 Other Borrowed Funds and Subordinated Debentures 1,273 1,572 5,366 6,846 Total Interest Expense 8,138 15,187 42,207 63,350 Net Interest Income 28,479 25,331 106,829 95,789 Provision For Loan Losses 2,150 550 5,825 1,250 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 26,329 24,781 101,004 94,539 Other Operating Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,260 2,419 8,818 9,220 Lockbox Fees 895 955 3,745 3,973 Net Gain on Sales of Loans - 258 - 412 Other Income 3,425 1,057 6,537 4,794 Total Other Operating Income 6,580 4,689 19,100 18,399 Operating Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 12,283 11,393 45,303 44,014 Occupancy 1,592 1,560 6,040 6,246 Equipment 887 798 3,495 3,238 Other 5,344 4,461 18,650 18,631 Total Operating Expenses 20,106 18,212 73,488 72,129 Income Before Income Taxes 12,803 11,258 46,616 40,809 Income Tax Expense 1,203 526 4,407 1,110 Net Income $ 11,600 $ 10,732 $ 42,209 $ 39,699

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Year-to-Date Average Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Cash and Due From Banks $ 91,121 $ 75,025 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks 274,901 189,710 Securities Available-For-Sale (AFS) 295,474 313,604 Securities Held-to-Maturity (HTM) 2,372,491 2,152,580 Total Loans 2,774,069 2,341,190 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 31,951 29,004 Net Loans 2,742,118 2,312,186 Unrealized (Loss)Gain on Securities AFS and HTM Transfers (2,528 ) (3,198 ) Bank Premises and Equipment 36,735 27,867 Accrued Interest Receivable 12,863 13,752 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 166,097 134,704 Total Assets $ 5,991,986 $ 5,218,944 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 921,718 $ 760,420 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 1,900,406 1,810,481 Money Market Accounts 1,708,674 1,273,389 Time Deposits 595,864 519,761 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 4,204,944 3,603,631 Total Deposits 5,126,662 4,364,051 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 221,609 224,361 Other Borrowed Funds 165,573 195,843 Total Borrowed Funds 387,182 420,204 Other Liabilities 89,147 79,437 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 5,639,074 4,899,775 Total Stockholders' Equity 352,912 319,169 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 5,991,986 $ 5,218,944 Total Average Earning Assets - QTD $ 6,150,592 $ 5,100,333 Total Average Earning Assets - YTD $ 5,716,935 $ 4,997,084

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Selected Key Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Performance Measures: Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, quarter $ 2.08 $ 1.93 Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, year $ 7.58 $ 7.13 Return on average assets, year 0.70 % 0.76 % Return on average stockholders' equity, year 11.96 % 12.44 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), quarter 1.95 % 2.14 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), year 2.00 % 2.10 % Efficiency ratio, Non-GAAP (1) 55.2 % 58.4 % Book value per share $ 66.53 $ 59.73 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $ 66.04 $ 59.24 Capital / assets 5.83 % 6.06 % Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.78 % 6.01 % Common Share Data: Average Class A shares outstanding, diluted, quarter and year 5,567,909 5,567,909 Shares outstanding Class A 3,655,469 3,650,949 Shares outstanding Class B 1,912,440 1,916,960 Total shares outstanding at period end 5,567,909 5,567,909 Asset Quality and Other Data: Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.18 % 1.22 % Nonaccrual loans $ 3,996 $ 2,014 Nonperforming assets $ 3,996 $ 2,014 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing $ 90 $ - Accruing troubled debt restructures $ 2,202 $ 2,361 Net charge-offs (recoveries), year $ (76 ) $ 208 Leverage ratio 6.64 % 7.25 % Common equity tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 11.39 % 11.80 % Tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 12.40 % 12.98 % Total risk weighted capital ratio 13.43 % 13.97 % Total risk weighted assets $ 3,458,416 $ 2,976,650 (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures are reconciled in the following tables: Calculation of Efficiency ratio: Total operating expenses $ 73,488 $ 72,129 Less: other real estate owned expenses - 134 Total adjusted operating expenses(numerator) $ 73,488 $ 71,995 Net interest income $ 106,829 $ 95,789 Total other operating income 19,100 18,399 Tax equivalent adjustment 7,280 9,068 Total income(denominator) $ 133,209 $ 123,256 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.2 % 58.4 % Calculation of tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 370,409 $ 332,581 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 367,695 $ 329,867 Total shares outstanding at period end(denominator) 5,567,909 5,567,909 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 66.04 $ 59.24 Book value per share - GAAP $ 66.53 $ 59.73 Calculation of tangible capital / tangible assets: Total stockholders' equity $ 370,409 $ 332,581 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 367,695 $ 329,867 Total assets $ 6,358,834 $ 5,492,424 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible assets(denominator) $ 6,356,120 $ 5,489,710 Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.78 % 6.01 % Capital / assets - GAAP 5.83 % 6.06 %

