Bone Therapeutics provides fourth quarter 2020 business update and 2021 outlook

Strong financial position following fundraising, licencing agreement and optimisation of manufacturing assets





Gosselies, Belgium, 20 January 2021, 7am CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today provides a business update for the fourth quarter, ending 31 December 2020 as well as a business outlook for 2021.

“Bone Therapeutics managed to achieve a highly productive period in the last few months. We have made major advances in nearly all aspects of our activities while executing on our business strategy,” said Miguel Forte, Chief Executive Officer, Bone Therapeutics. “We recently started treating patients in the Phase IIb study with our allogeneic bone cell therapy product ALLOB. We also completed patient recruitment in the pivotal Phase III trial with the enriched viscosupplement, JTA-004, ready to provide topline data in the third quarter of this year. This will be a critical milestone in the history of Bone Therapeutics. In addition to our clinical programs, we have strongly improved our manufacturing capabilities with a partnership with Catalent, a leading global cell and gene CDMO, and extended the geographic reach of our bone cell therapies into Asia thanks to the licensing agreement with our Chinese partners Link Health and Pregene. We also have explored new grounds in the collaborations with Rigenerand and BioWin consortium. These collaborations will further expand the application of our innovative cell therapy platform and broaden our advanced clinical pipeline with potential new breakthrough developments. Building on the strong foundation of these recent achievements and a strengthened cash position, we are confident for 2021, continuing the progress we have already made and moving our allogeneic cell therapy and advanced biological products through clinical development while exploring new innovations that meet critical needs of patients.”