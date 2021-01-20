 

Worldline - Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity contract - H2 2020

WORLDLINE SA
A French pubic limited-liability company
Registered office: River Ouest – 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 BEZONS
Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies: 323 623 603

Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity
contract as of December 31, 2020

Bezons, January 20, 2021 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 0 share
  • € 5.269.028,00

It is reminded that as of June 30, 2020 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 4,000 shares
  • € 4,962,650.00

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Marie
+33 7 84 50 18 90
laurent.marie@ingenico.com

Benoit d’Amécourt
+33 6 75 51 41 47
benoit.damecourt@worldline.com


About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2019 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 5.3 billion euros. worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate sense of purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. We make them environmentally friendly, widely accessible and support social transformation.

